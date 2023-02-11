Couragous canines paw-trol the slopes at Kicking Horse Resort

For the last 11 years, the Kicking Horse Dog Rescue Association has been on the frontlines of the Golden region helping the community with search and rescue efforts.

Teams of volunteers with dogs go out and assist other associations throughout area.

“We are a group of local avalanche search and rescue dog teams that either, depending on the dog team, work with the Golden Search and Rescue or the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort,” said Adam Sherriff, president of the organization.

The group is certified by the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association and currently has three dog teams. Sherriff’s group works with a Belgian Malinois with the other two groups working with a German shepherd and a Labrador retriever.

The group members are all employees at the Kicking Horse Resort and the dogs are on hand to “make sure everything goes according to plan.”

“We all work here, and our dogs come by everyday and help out as part of safety plan at the ski hill so we have the dogs up there with us as we work. Additionally, we’re all members of Golden Search and Rescue and our dogs are all deployable through search and rescue training backup emergencies in the area,” Sherriff said.

Casey and Adam joined in on some interagency avalanche training last week with @golden.search.and.rescue and the Glacier National Park winter safety team. (Instagram)

