Concerts, fireworks and sports planned for Summerland Action Festival

Three-day celebration will be held June 3 to 5 in Summerland

There will be plenty of action for all ages at the Summerland Action Festival, June 3 to 5.

The three-day family event and music festival will have plenty of live entertainment from a variety of musical artists and tribute acts on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The concerts will be held in Memorial Park in downtown Summerland.

In addition, the Family Fun Zone, entertainment and vendors will be set up in and around the park.

“Memorial Park is going to look like a regular Action Festival,” said Pat Bell chair of the Action Festival committee. He noted that the festival had been cancelled for the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of the events and activities will be back for this year.

Information and events listings can be found online at summerlandactionfestival.ca/.

In the past, organizers have estimated the festival brings in more than 16,000 people over the three days.

A fireworks display will be visible on Friday evening at 10:40 p.m.

In addition, a talent competition, Summerland’s Got Talent, will be held from the stage in Memorial Park on Saturday and Sunday.

Throughout the weekend, slo-pitch teams will participate in a 72-team tournament, with 21 prize packages available.

On Saturday at 6 p.m., the Giant’s Head Run will begin from the Summerland Aquatic and Fitness Centre on Kelly Ave. The race has five- and 10-kilometre routes.

While the majority of events will proceed as in past years, the Action Festival Parade and the Action Festival Dance will not happen this year.

The Summerland Action Festival was first held 40 years ago, in 1982, and has been a significant June festival since that time.

