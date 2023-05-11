Community outdoor wellness space might be coming to Golden

The research is led by Sam Foster of Area A and funded by the Golden & District Community Foundation

On May 1, Wildisght Golden began a study to determine the feasibility of a wilderness wellness space in the Golden area.

According to Wildsight Golden, the town and surrounding area do not currently have any accessible community areas or trails that are suitable for eco-wellness practices. All trails and dedicated outdoor areas are used by high-impact sports or have other multipurpose functions.

Wildsight is looking to assess the possibility of creating a dedicated and protected space that can be used by the Golden and Area A community for low-impact personal wellness activities including forest bathing, meditation, yoga and counselling.

The space would also be available for nature-based wellness practitioners to hold workshops and outdoor therapy sessions, teach classes and lead other quiet activities.

The research and assessment will be conducted by Sam Foster of the Wild Lifers and is being financed by the Golden & District Community Foundation. Foster, a resident of Area A, is a certified forest and nature therapy guide and a level three forest school practitioner.

For questions about the project or to offer feedback and contributions, community members are encouraged to contact Wildsight Golden by email at golden@wildsight.ca.

