Community Foundation of Kootenay Rockies announces grants

Free Press staff

The Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) has officially announced $226,000 in funding to support four projects in the East Kootenay through the Government of Canada’s Community Services Recovery Fund.

The Community Services Recovery Fund is a one-time investment of $400 million by the Government of Canada to help Community Service Organizations (charities, non-profits, and Indigenous governing bodies) in Canada to adapt, modernize, and be better equipped to improve the effectiveness, accessibility, and sustainability of the community services that they provide, through the pandemic recovery and beyond.

The following projects are being supported in the East Kootenay Region:

$67,100 was invested to fund the Golden Food Bank Society’s project to implement a community engagement strategy, strengthen the organization through solid policies, revamped operating structures, investment in staff and board, and enhance communication regarding strategies for long-term food security in the community

$28,680 was invested to fund the Fernie Women’s Resource and Drop-In Centre’s project to improve the use of social media, allowing multiple agencies to share accurate information about their services, providing education and prevention tools to an increasingly online community

$38,605 was invested in Cranbrook to fund the East Kootenay Addiction Services Society’s project to update digital systems, including the client database, clinical reporting/scheduling program, HR systems, and funding strategies, which will help to reduce barriers to services, ensure staff health and safety, and enhance the flexibility and resiliency of the organization

$91,615 was invested in Cranbrook to fund the Community Connections Society of Southeast BC’s project to digitally transform the organization by analyzing and improving processes and systems and enhancing the SharePoint/cloud system.

Lynnette Wray, CFKR Executive Director, said “Now more than ever, community service organizations are at the forefront of addressing complex social problems faced by many communities across Canada, including here in the East Kootenay. CFKR is honoured to play a role in supporting these four non-profits as they strive to become more resilient and adaptable.”

From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, community service organizations across Canada have shown stamina and creativity in their response to the diverse and increasingly challenging needs of their communities, including increased demand for their services, reduced revenues, declines in charitable giving due to the rising cost of living, and a greater need to make use of digital tools. These organizations are working hard to recover and to adapt their services to the changing needs in our communities.

According to Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, “Community service organizations are at the heart of communities like Golden, Fernie, Cranbrook, and the East Kootenay region, creating a sense of belonging from coast to coast to coast. The Community Services Recovery Fund will enable organizations that serve our diverse communities to adapt and modernize their programs and services and to invest in the future of their organizations, staff, and volunteers. Together, we can rebuild from the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more just and equitable future for those in the East Kootenay.”