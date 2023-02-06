Golden residents turn out for Community Day. (Golden Food Bank)

Golden residents turn out for Community Day. (Golden Food Bank)

Community Day success for Golden Food Bank

A total of $2050.70 was raised

Golden residents braved the cold on Jan. 29 and headed up to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort to help raise money for the food bank.

A total of $2050.70 was raised on Community Day to help provide food to those in need in the Golden area.

Lift tickets to the resort were by donation with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Golden Food Bank. The staff from the food bank was on had the morning of Jan.29, to accept donations via cash, card or cheque.

Also available for locals was 50 per cent off rentals and afternoon lessons for Winter Sports School.

READ MORE: Affordable housing, business growth top list for Golden’s economic development

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankGolden

Previous story
VIDEO: Vernon senior fulfills lifelong wish with hot air balloon ride
Next story
VIDEO: Snow sculptures carve out attention at Vernon Winter Carnival

Just Posted

Highway 1, near Parks Headquarters at Glacier National Park, 72 km east of Revelstoke, looking east. (DriveBC)
Avalanche control work to close Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden

The poster for Monashee Traverse Tales. (Facebook)
Traverse Tales: Recounting a 37-day expedition in the Monashee Range

B.C.’s Lt. Governor Janet Austin at the B.C. Legislature ahead of the annual Throne Speech on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (Wolfgang Depner/Black Press Media)
B.C. government to make heavy use of spending surplus: Throne Speech

Police in Vernon seized nearly 1.5 million contraband cigarettes after a traffic stop was conducted on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (RCMP photo)
Okanagan a ‘hot spot’ for contraband tobacco