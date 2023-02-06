Community Day success for Golden Food Bank

Golden residents braved the cold on Jan. 29 and headed up to Kicking Horse Mountain Resort to help raise money for the food bank.

A total of $2050.70 was raised on Community Day to help provide food to those in need in the Golden area.

Lift tickets to the resort were by donation with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to the Golden Food Bank. The staff from the food bank was on had the morning of Jan.29, to accept donations via cash, card or cheque.

Also available for locals was 50 per cent off rentals and afternoon lessons for Winter Sports School.

READ MORE: Affordable housing, business growth top list for Golden’s economic development

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food BankGolden