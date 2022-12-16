Christmas Eve tradition returns to Kicking Horse Resort

Visitors and residents are invited to honour the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve at Kicking Horse Resort.

Retired school teacher and ski instructor John Parry got the idea for celebrating Easter at the top of Kicking Horse Mountain not long after he and his family moved here from Quebec in 2004.

The family became members of the Rocky Mountain Alliance Church and when Parry learned several older members of the church had never been to the top of the mountain, he put a plan in motion,

With Kicking Horse Resort’s permission, Parry arranged for free rides on the gondola so he could host a sun rise service on Easter Day.

When the Sun Rise Easter service became so popular and garnered a lot of positive feedback, the resort owner asked Parry if he would like to organize a Christmas Eve Service. That special non-denominational Christian celebration began around 2012 and continued until Covid curtailed most activities.

Parry says both events were attended by anywhere from 10 to 150 people, depending on the weather.

Parry is delighted this popular Christmas Eve tradition is back on for Dec. 24. He asks that participants park in the first lot closest to the learning centre and make their way to the nearby heated yurt in time for the 5:30 p.m. service.

There will be Christmas carols, a timely message, hot chocolate and a free will offering, with funds going to the Golden Food Bank.

Parry has asked all resort departments to turn of noise-making equipment during the service.

“Some years, I share a message, other years, others do. We just want to celebrate in a more traditional fashion,” says the avid skier and mountain biker. “As a result of the services, I have been blessed and so honoured to perform three weddings and a funeral.”

On Dec. 24, Parry advises people to dress according to the weather and just show up!

