Childcare coming to Kelowna Airport, opportunities to study early childhood education

KF Aerospace is helping make access to education easier for some people interested in a career in early childhood education.

A minimum of 12 new spaces are available to train those interested, and the cost of education could be subsidized or paid in full.

This is made possible thanks to a $50,000 donation from KF Aerospace to the YMCA of Southern Interior B.C.

The funds will be matched by the Stober Foundation through the Tree of Hope campaign, allowing twice as many people to pursue this career.

“For those who have a passion for children and would be willing to commit to a career with the YCMA of Southern Interior, we will support your education endeavors,” says Danielle Miranda, VP of Child Care for the YMCA. “At this time, we have a real need for early childhood educators. We have been actively supporting the child care community by financially supporting those who need help with tuition and earn a wage while they learn. As the Y is opening four new child care centres in the new year, we invite you to meet us and learn more about this exciting opportunity made possible by our friends at KF Aerospace.”

A new childcare centre is also slated to open at Kelowna International Airport in mid-2023.

The new centre will offer 87 new spaces.

“We are thrilled to help the YMCA develop new programming for the Kelowna Airport Child Care Centre and we recognize that the training and hiring of dedicated and qualified ECE’s is essential to its success,” says KF Aerospace Chief Corporate Services Officer, Grant Stevens. “As we continue to grow our staffing, we have a goal of removing barriers and increasing diversity in our trades. In partnership with the YMCA we can work towards this goal and help enhance the work-life balance for our employee community.”

Those who are interested in this opportunity should contact Val Johnson, Senior Manager, Child Care at valene.johnson@ymcasibc.ca.

