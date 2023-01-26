For more information on these or any other programs please email llarose@orl.bc.ca or call us at 250-344-6516.

Check it out, Golden

Column by Laura Larose, community bibrarian

By Laura Larose

Community Librarian

On Thursday, Feb. 2, explore the beauty of insects and spiders through macro photography with naturalist Bryan Kelly-McArthur.

Running from 6 to to 8 p.m., this event is free to the public.

Do you love to cook? Do you love to read? Why not combine them both?!

The Cookbook Club is looking for new members.

We provide a selection of cookbooks based around a monthly theme.

Participants each choose one book to read and experiment with during that month.

On the last Thursday of each month, we meet to discuss our experiences and each share a dish.

And finally, I’m very excited to announce The Golden Poetry Walk Project.

April is poetry month so to celebrate, the library will put together a poetry walk and we are now looking for contributors of all ages.

Write a poem, create a visual poem, record your spoken word – the possibilities are endless!

We will post submissions (or QR codes for recorded work) to display boards in a public spot for the month of April.

Contributions must be submitted no later than Saturday, March 18.

For more information on these or any other programs please email llarose@orl.bc.ca or call us at 250-344-6516.

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Dr.

Golden

Shuswap horse rescue seeks support to take advantage of hay bale discount

