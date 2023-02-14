Golden Community Library

Check it out, Golden

Column by Laura Larose, community bibrarian

By Laura Larose

Community Librarian

The library welcomed a special guest, birth doula Sarah Simone Anderson! A birth doula is a labor assistant who provides physical and emotional support to expectant parents. She will be here answering questions and sharing tips and tricks for labour and birth!

Coming up in March, we are excited to offer the Spring Break Club for elementary-aged school kids. We will have activities in the library from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm on Tuesdays (21st and 28th), Thursdays (23rd and 30th) and Fridays (24th and 31st.) We will also have take-home challenges and great prizes! Participation is free! Registration will open on March 2nd.

And finally, April is poetry month! We are still looking for contributions for our The Golden Poetry Walk! All ages, subjects and styles are welcome! Please email Laura at llarose@orl.bc.ca for questions, comments, or concerns!

The Golden public library is located at 819 Park Drive, between town hall and the medical clinic.

