Charity basketball game in West Kelowna a slam dunk

A basketball game was played for a good cause at Constable Neil Bruce School in West Kelowna Thursday afternoon (Feb. 16).
It was a charity game between the Constable Neil Bruce School Grade 8 boys and girls team combined against a team made up of members of the Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP officers and even former students.
The game was played in front of a full gynamsium of spectators.
Spectators at the event were asked to bring a non-perisable food item for the local food bank. In total, more than 1,000 items were donated.
Members of the RCMP, #WestKelowna Indigenous Policing Services and Westbank First Nation took on the Grade 8 boys and girls basketball team at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School in a charity game that raised more than 1,000 non-perishable food items @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/7gdJnGflyV
The team made up of the Westbank First Nation, West Kelowna Indigenous Policing Services, RCMP officers and former students won the friendly game.
