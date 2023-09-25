Burger challenge serves up celebrity Trailer Park Boy in Vernon

Randy’s Cheeseburger Picnic Tour hits Vernon Oct. 20, where he will be the celebrity judge for the NOCLS Golden Burger Challenge. (Contributed)

Who better to champion a burger challenge than Randy?

The Trailer Park Boys celebrity is offering his assistance in taste testing helping out with the Golden Burger Challenge in Vernon.

The third annual event features 10 burgers from 10 different restaurants, and is a fundraiser for the North Okanagan Community Life Society (NOCLS).

Offered throughout the month of October, the restaurants are competing for the GOLDen Burger Trophy prize and the honour of being voted the tastiest burger in town.

Randy will have his say when he comes to town on his Cheeseburger Picnic Tour.

“He will be our celebrity burger tasting judge Oct. 19 and 20. Randy will be taste testing some of the Golden Burgers live on stage during his comedy show,” said Stephanie Comer with NOCLS.

Randy’s show is live at Status Nightclub Oct. 20, tickets at eventbrite.ca.

“Although this is a fundraiser for NOCLS, we are striving to involve the community in this fun event to support our local sponsors, and drive local and tourist traffic into some great local establishments,” said Comer. “Come on out (or order in) and participate! It’s going on for the entire month of October so there’s lots of time to get to each one.”

Also new this year are Prize Passports.

Although they are not necessary to participate in tasting and rating for the Golden Burgers, they are an entry into prize draws. Get your passport at https://nocls.com/prize-passports.

Check out one or all of the following restaurants, scan the QR code to rate the burger and $5 from each burger ordered will go to NOCLS:

• Sir Winston’s

• Mr. Mikes

• The Kal

• The Longhorn Pub

• Marten Brewing

• Diner on Six

• The Roster Sport Club Bar & Grill

• Match Eatery & Public House

• Namaste

• Bourbon Street Bar & Grill

READ MORE: Vernon burger challenge raises $25K for local charity

READ MORE: What’s happening around the North Okanagan

FoodfundraiserRestaurantsVernon