Bench dedicated to late Vernon newspaper editor

Memorial bench for Glenn Mitchell to be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023

A memorial bench for late Vernon Morning Star editor Glenn Mitchell will be placed at Lakeview Park in 2023. (Mitchell family photo)

A commemorative bench and tree will be erected this spring at Lakeview Park in honour of former Morning Star managing editor Glenn Mitchell.

More than $8,000 was raised in an online fundraiser jumpstarted by Tom Skinner, an amateur photographer who contributed dozens of wildlife pictures to the newspaper over two decades.

“The total raised was more than we anticipated so it was closed off after 10 days,” said Lloyd Mitchell, Glenn’s father. “It shows how much Glenn was loved and respected. Thanks must go to everyone who donated, and further thanks must go to Tom Skinner for his wonderful efforts.”

Lloyd intends to have a dedication service in the spring when the parks site renewal is completed.

The bench and tree will cost $4,000 so another $4,000 will go towards four annual bursaries named the Glenn Mitchell Community Services Award. Close to $350 left over from the fundraiser will go to Vernon Mental Health Association.

Glenn showed his interests and care for Vernon with his humour, kindness and thought-provoking Mitchell’s Musings column once a week. He also showed his love of sports and family as a dedicated coach.

“We chose Lakeview Park for the site because Glenn spent much of his childhood playing sports with his oldest brother Kevin and many friends at that park,” said Lloyd.

Glenn died in December 2020 after a lengthy battle with severe depression. He was 60. He also leaves behind his wife, Rhoda, sons Justin and Lucas, mother Marion and brothers Murray and Craig.

READ MORE: Fundraiser for bench, tree in honour of Vernon editor launched

READ MORE: Colleagues, community deeply saddened by Vernon editor’s death

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

community profileVernon