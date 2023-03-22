Bears are beginning to emerge from hibernation; time to bear-proof your yard

Bears will be emerging from their dens very soon, and some already have, so it’s time to start taking precautions, says WildSafeBC.

WildSafeBC posts numerous tips on wildlife encounters and how we can live along side wildlife on their social media accounts.

For those who haven’t done it yet, it’s time to stop feeding birds. Start reducing the amount of feed you put out and eventually take the feeders down.

Bird seed is very attractive to bears as it is high in calories. WildSafeBC advises the you only feed birds in the winter when they benefit the most from supplemental food.

It’s also time to make sure you don’t have any other attractants on your property.

For example; have you been using your barbecue over the winter? If so, make sure it’s clean, tidy and covered up.

It’s also the time of year that many are planning for the gardening season. Make sure you’re able to manage all of the produce you grow, particularly fruit including berry bushes and fruit trees.

And of course, garbage is the biggest attractant. Many communities have bylaws in place forbidding you from putting out garbage the night before pick up. It must be put out the morning of only.

And as bear activity increases, take precautions when venturing into bear country. Remember to check your bear spray. Do not bring expired bear spray in the field and expect it to work properly. Purchase a new can and dispose of your expired bear spray safely by contacting your local solid waste management services provider.

READ: Bears will be waking up soon, it’s time to consider ways to prepare

READ: WildSafeBC: Reports of grizzly and black bears on the rise in Kimberley, Cranbrook



carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter