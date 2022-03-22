Art Students at UBCO Display Best at Spring Fest

Students have been painting, writing, drawing, acting up a storm for the festival

BFA student Stephanie Tennert works in her home studio on a drawing in preparation for the year end exhibition. Photo: UBCO

The UBC Okanagan Spring Festival of Arts is in full swing offering students a chance to showcase their work.

The annual event kicked off earlier this month with the Art on the Line fundraiser and auction of students’ work.

“The Spring Festival gives the community a glimpse of the exciting world of young and emerging artists while at the same time, building students’ understanding of their relationship, through their art, to their community,” said creative studies department head Denise Kenney.

An open house is planned for March 30, to display the work of masters students, while graduating Bachelor of Fine Arts students will exhibit their work in the ‘When This is Over’ show beginning April 22.

The majority of events are free and open to the public. Learn more about the event and find a list of activities by visiting fccs.ok.ubc.ca/about/events-workshops/spring-festival.

