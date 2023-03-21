Art Gallery of Golden launches new exhibit

The Art Gallery of Golden presents Ecology, Alana Jung’s study of connections between all living things on March 31.

Ecology is the scientific study of interrelationships between organisms (including humans) to one another and to their environment. It seeks to understand the vital connections between plants and animals and the world around them.

This body of work is a visual interpretation of ecology. Rather than a scientific perspective, this is a study of living things and their relationship to their environment through the observation and expression of light, form, colour and feeling.

All works in this exhibit are studies of photographs that were taken by the Jung in environments that moved her. The reference images and her relationship with the environment are expressed through line drawing, watercolour and acrylic paint. She conveys the feeling of the place by applying line and paint with visible brush-stoke, freedom of colour, and sometimes adventuresome scale.

Jung grew up on the north shore of Lake Superior in Thunder Bay, ON. She completed two years of study towards a BFA in Visual Arts before moving to Victoria to pursue a BSc in Biology. Both academic pursuits were motivated by a love for the natural world, and a desire to explore the magic and mystery of wild places.

The artist works locally in wildlife and environmental monitoring and is currently completing a MSc in Environment and Management with Royals Roads University. In her free-time, Jung enjoys painting, practising yoga and exploring the mountains around her Golden, BC home-with family, friends and her two year-old son.

The Art Gallery of Golden & Studio Gift Shop exhibits and sells the handmade work of more than 100 artists from the Golden region and the Columbia River Basin. Browse the selection of fine art and home-grown gifts that give everyday pleasure and support the community.

Located at 516 9th Avenue N, AGOG presents approximately eight solo and group exhibits every year. The gallery and gift shop are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on stat holidays, summer Sundays, and Sundays in December. For more information, call 250-344-6186.

