Alana Jung holds up one of her pieces. (Contributed)

Alana Jung holds up one of her pieces. (Contributed)

Art Gallery of Golden launches new exhibit

Alana Jung’s exhibit will open March 31

The Art Gallery of Golden presents Ecology, Alana Jung’s study of connections between all living things on March 31.

Ecology is the scientific study of interrelationships between organisms (including humans) to one another and to their environment. It seeks to understand the vital connections between plants and animals and the world around them.

This body of work is a visual interpretation of ecology. Rather than a scientific perspective, this is a study of living things and their relationship to their environment through the observation and expression of light, form, colour and feeling.

All works in this exhibit are studies of photographs that were taken by the Jung in environments that moved her. The reference images and her relationship with the environment are expressed through line drawing, watercolour and acrylic paint. She conveys the feeling of the place by applying line and paint with visible brush-stoke, freedom of colour, and sometimes adventuresome scale.

Jung grew up on the north shore of Lake Superior in Thunder Bay, ON. She completed two years of study towards a BFA in Visual Arts before moving to Victoria to pursue a BSc in Biology. Both academic pursuits were motivated by a love for the natural world, and a desire to explore the magic and mystery of wild places.

The artist works locally in wildlife and environmental monitoring and is currently completing a MSc in Environment and Management with Royals Roads University. In her free-time, Jung enjoys painting, practising yoga and exploring the mountains around her Golden, BC home-with family, friends and her two year-old son.

The Art Gallery of Golden & Studio Gift Shop exhibits and sells the handmade work of more than 100 artists from the Golden region and the Columbia River Basin. Browse the selection of fine art and home-grown gifts that give everyday pleasure and support the community.

Located at 516 9th Avenue N, AGOG presents approximately eight solo and group exhibits every year. The gallery and gift shop are open from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on stat holidays, summer Sundays, and Sundays in December. For more information, call 250-344-6186.

READ MORE: QUIZ: How much do you know about Francophone culture?

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ArtGolden

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
High demand for B.C. food service program for people with diverse abilities
Next story
PHOTOS: Number of women on South Surrey marine-rescue team ‘a bit of anomaly’

Just Posted

Kootenay Krush Farms is located near Parsons. (Black Press Media File)
‘Canned response’: Frustration grows over outdoor cannabis operation near Golden

Martius, the first month of the ancient Roman year. (Wikipedia photo)
Morning Start: Martius

Emcon Services sporting their new wide-wing snow plow. (Emcon Services Twitter)
Emcon Services seeking public feedback following busy winter season

An early morning fire on March 13 destroyed the Golden courthouse and sent one firefighter to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Town of Golden/Instagram)
UPDATE: More time needed to determine cause of blaze at Golden courthouse