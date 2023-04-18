Art gallery in downtown Penticton closes its doors

‘I’ve enjoyed making art an accessible and a joyous experience,’ said Long Gallery owner Jennifer Long

After six creative years, the Long Gallery in downtown Penticton is closing its doors.

Jennifer Long, the owner of the art gallery at 374 Main Street, announced on April 12 that the location is closing.

“It has been a great time being in this space with the professional artists who have shared their unique artistic work,” Long said in a press release. “Creating together we have made a space we are all really proud of.”

According to its website, the gallery featured eight resident artists.

The gallery has hosted many creative exhibits over the years bringing in well known artists from Vancouver and celebrating local artists as well. Long has also involved the gallery in numerous community events and fundraisers.

The location was once called “Little Long Studios,” before Long expanded operations in 2018.

“I have enjoyed teaching many different people of all ages, making art an accessible and a joyous experience for so many,” Long added.

The public can continue to follow the artists via their Instagram accounts listed on Long Gallery and Studio website.

Long says she looks forward to continuing to create as a professional artist and in her teaching career in “new and diversified ways.”

People can follow her at jennylongpainting.com and on Instagram @jenny.e.long.

