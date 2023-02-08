Art encourages membership for Wildsight Golden

Brandi Romano, a Golden artist, has painted and donated a piece of original art to Wildsight Golden to encourage people to become members and attend the organizastion’s annual general meeting.

Romano is a well known local artist for painting beautiful impressionistic scenery, goddesses and the whimsical swearbirds.

Wildsight Golden says its grateful for her support.

This is the fifth straight year that Wildsight Golden has had a donated art incentive to become a member and attend the AGM.

Previous artists who donated paintings were local artists, Hanako Nagoa, Regan Johnston and Sarah Osadetz.

Everyone who is a current member of Wildsight Golden and attends the AGM on March 30 will have their name entered into a random draw to win this original painting.

All new members who have signed up between Feb. 1 and March 29, and come to the AGM will have their names entered twice.

To become a member of Wildsight Golden, go to our webpage at Wildsight.ca, choose become a member, choose Golden as your community, pay $20 for a lifetime membership.

For more information, see Wildsight.ca/branches/golden or email Golden@wildsight.ca.

– Submitted by Wildsight Golden

Golden