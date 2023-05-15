Patti Ferguson was honoured for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence at Abbeyfield House in Armstrong. (Contributed)

Patti Ferguson was honoured for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence at Abbeyfield House in Armstrong. (Contributed)

Armstrong volunteer honoured with Abbeyfield award

Patti Ferguson was given the Robert McMullan Award for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence

An Armstrong resident has been honoured for her outstanding volunteer works over the year.

Patti Ferguson received the Robert McMullan Award for Lifetime Volunteering Excellence. The award is given to an individual who has served as an Abbeyfield Canada volunteer for 10 years or more and has shown an exemplary dedication to an Abbeyfield House, its residents and staff.

Ferguson is currently the treasurer of Armstrong Spallumcheen Abbeyfield House Society and has been involved in the organization since the house’s inception in 2000. Ferguson, along with other board members, obtained a mortgage on the house when it first opened in 2001.

In addition to being the treasurer, she has also served as board president for many years and has acted as staff liaison and as an active volunteer with the Abbeyfield B.C Trust Society.

“Patti has Abbeyfield at heart and is committed to the Abbeyfield concept,” said Abbeyfield Armstrong Spallumcheen board past-president Jack Jamieson. “She resolved countless issues with management and residents. She has a firm commitment to quality of life for residents.”

The award was given out during Abbeyfield’s Annual General Meeting on May 13.

To learn more about the volunteer-based society, visit abbeyfield.ca/abbeyfield-armstrong-spallumcheen-society.

READ MORE: Vernon dance group celebrates milestone

READ MORE: VIDEO: Fallen BX volunteer firefighter honoured

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Spring brings new nesting spot in Salmon Arm for downtown ducks
Next story
Vernon student onto next round of heritage fair competition

Just Posted

Golden Town Hall located at 810 9 Ave S. (Google)
Property tax in Golden increases by 4.08%

BC Wildfire Service crews responded to a wildfire south of Elko this past weekend. (BC Wildfire Service file photo)
Small wildfire south of Elko ‘being held’ by BC Wildfire Service crews

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

A new childcare facility in Invermere is the second project to be announced in School District No. 6 this year as childcare remains difficult to access in the province. (Clarise Larson / Juneau Empire)
$8.6M childcare facility to be built in Invermere