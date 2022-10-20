‘Anonymously Yours’ fundraiser returns to Golden for a 2nd year

Some of the silent auction art that Golden storefronts will have on display. (Contributed)

If you’ve noticed art in the windows of businesses around town, it’s not without reason – the Golden Community Visual Art Society has launched the “Anonymously Yours Silent Auction,” which has featured several artists on display across town.

The Golden Community Visual Arts Society has brought back back the annual fundraiser for the second year.

The inaugural edition of the fundraiser raised over $2,000, according to the society.

The funds raised were put back into projects that have been ongoing throughout 2022, such as Youth in the Gallery, Exploring Art for All Adults, Intermediate Print Making, Cantle Summer Youth Camp and new displays for our Society.

These events were supported by Kicking Horse Culture, Columbia Basin Trust, Golden and Area Community Foundation and East Kootenay Cultural Alliance.

The fundraiser features art from local artists, who purchase a panel and donate their time to produce the pieces.

Each piece of art is hung on display in the windows of businesses in the downtown core on 9th Avenue and will be auctioned off over the next month online.When a piece is sold, 50 per cent of the sale prices is returned to the artist, while they donate the other 50 per cent to the society.

Each piece has a QR code next to it that can be scanned on cell phones to gain access to the auction.

Through the QR code, interested parties can make a bid on the artwork that they want to take home.

For those who don’t have a cell phone, the alternative is to visit their website rockymountainartshop.ca.

This year, 24 artists produced 37 art pieces.

Anyone interested in the society can visit their Facebook Page, which supports all art mediums, including sculpture.

The purpose of the society is to provide an organization for Columbia Valley (and neighbouring) community artists to come together.

