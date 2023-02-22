Abstract artwork exhibit opens in Golden

Celebrate the art of Sarah Wegelin as the Art Gallery of Golden hosts an exhibition of her beautiful abstract artworks.

In her artist’s comment, Wegelin notes that she works with the paint to help it become what it wants to be through her abstract acrylic flow painting.

“As a facilitator of flow art, it’s all about the process and the relationship I enjoy with colour and movement,” she says, describing herself as one of many creators. “I am motivated by the joy and wonder I feel from the experience.”

Wegelin says that in celebration of the community of many creators, she is inviting participants to discover and experience the art through their own eyes, and by taking photos of the art with their phones. Through the ‘information” button on your phone, you will be directed to art images online and this will engage you to discover works by other artists, further enhancing your art experience and engaging you in a world of discovery through abstract art, says Wegelin.

Wegelin’s exhibit, Joy, opened with an artist’s reception on Friday, Feb. 24. Gallery staff have moved the artist’s chat about her work to 5:15 p.m. in order to allow folks to attend the Vigil for Ukraine taking place in Spirit Square at 5:45.

The Art Gallery of Golden is located at 516 9th Ave. North, next to CIBC. Opening hours are 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday and 11 a/m. To 4 p.m. on statutory holidays, summer Sundays and Sundays in December.

