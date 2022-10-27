A look back at Golden’s past

The photo is contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives

This historic photo is of Peter Sebastian, the first black citizen of Golden. The photo was taken in the early 1900s of Sebastian on his 1907-1911 Indian, prior to his death in 1911. (Contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives)

