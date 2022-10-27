This historic photo is of Peter Sebastian, the first black citizen of Golden. The photo was taken in the early 1900s of Sebastian on his 1907-1911 Indian, prior to his death in 1911. (Contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives)
A look back at Golden’s past
This historic photo is of Mr. Peter Sebastian, the first black citizen of Golden.
The photo was taken in the early 1900s of Sebastian on his 1907-1911 Indian, so the photo was taken within a few years of his passing in 1911.
