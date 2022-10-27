This historic photo is of Peter Sebastian, the first black citizen of Golden. The photo was taken in the early 1900s of Sebastian on his 1907-1911 Indian, prior to his death in 1911. (Contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives)

This historic photo is of Peter Sebastian, the first black citizen of Golden. The photo was taken in the early 1900s of Sebastian on his 1907-1911 Indian, prior to his death in 1911. (Contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives)

A look back at Golden’s past

The photo is contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives

This historic photo is of Mr. Peter Sebastian, the first black citizen of Golden.

The photo was taken in the early 1900s of Sebastian on his 1907-1911 Indian, so the photo was taken within a few years of his passing in 1911.

The photo is contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GoldenhistoryLocal History

Previous story
VIDEO: Camera captures pumpkin-stealing bear in Abbotsford
Next story
New Okanagan Regional Library CEO up for the challenge

Just Posted

Macaws perched on branch in jungle
Morning Start: Parrot Family

Downtown Kelowna branch of the Okanagan Regional Library. (File photo)
New Okanagan Regional Library CEO up for the challenge

Angel Flight East Kootenay got a Cessna 414A plane in December, 2021, with funding from the Regional District of East Kootenay. The reliability of the new plane has been attributed to increased flight numbers in 2022. (Submitted by Brent Bidston)
‘We love doing it’: Angel Flight seeing increased need in the East Kootenays

Rosamund Moore, second from right, poses with family members Justine Keirn, Anika Keirn, and Lachlan Keirn along with Mayor Ron Toyota at the celebratory opening of the Dwight and Rosamund Moore Community Wetland. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Town of Creston restores reservoir, opens new community wetland