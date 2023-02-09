A look back at Golden’s past

The photo is contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives

FROM THE ARCHIVES This historic photo shows William Wenman Sr. (right) and his son Billy Wenman (left) in front of the Shoe Repair Store first operated by the senior Wenman. The poster in the window is advertising the Second Annual Sports Days sponsored by the Amateur Athletic Association. (Contributed by the Golden Museum & Archives)

GoldenhistoryLocal History