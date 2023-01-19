7th annual Winter Classic returns to Apex Resort’s ice rink

In 2020, the hockey tournament raised more than $42,000 for BC Children’s Hospital Foundation

The 7th annual Winter Classic Hockey Tournament comes to the Apex Mountain Ski Resort from Jan. 20 to 22. The Vancouver Spirit Atom A1 took home the championship at 2020’s Apex Winter Classic, but the big winner was B.C. Children’s Hospital, received $42,000. (Contributed image)

Youth hockey players from across the province are lacing up their skates at Apex this weekend, all in the name of raising money and awareness for the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation (BCCHF).

After a multi-year hiatus, the Winter Classic U11 Hockey Tournament returns to the Apex Mountain Ski Resort’s outdoor rink from Jan. 20 to 22.

Teams from across the Okanagan, Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and Fraser Valley have committed to raising money for sick children for the 7th annual edition of the tournament.

Since its inaugural event in 2014, a total of $155,000 has been raised for the BCCHF. Players on the ice this weekend will be aged nine and 10 years.

“Of course, we love hockey, but this is bigger than the game itself and teaching kids at this age that others are battling real life-threatening illnesses and need our help is the real message here, and we think this event is doing a great job of doing this,” said Sam Lescarbeau, an original tournament player and co-event organizer.

Last time around, in February 2020, the event raised more than $42,000, with the Vancouver Spirit Atom A1 claiming the champion’s cup. A total of 130 players across eight different B.C. teams participated in the tournament.

“When you get over 100 players and families to work together for something as meaningful as the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, you can see the accomplishments of amazing things,” said Yannick Lescarbeau, a co-event organizer.

