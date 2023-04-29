103 candles for vibrant Vernon senior

Vernon’s Ethel Dover (second from right) celebrates her 103rd birthday on April 8 with fellow residents at the Orchard Valley Retirement Residence. (Contributed)

Turning 103 hasn’t slowed down Ethel Dover.

The resident of Vernon’s Orchard Valley Retirement Residence celebrated her 103rd birthday Saturday, April 8.

“She is one of our most active residents,” said Orchard Valley’s management team. “Ethel is one of our librarians, ensuring the Orchard Valley library is well-stocked, properly organized and ready for any and all readers.”

Dover is also the resident ringer at weekly crossword puzzles and a regular with exercise. She walks outside when when she can and still enjoys a few rounds of golf every year.

“Ethel is truly what we all strive to be as we age,” said the management. “We are so happy to have her here. She makes our community a vibrant and welcoming home for everyone.”

