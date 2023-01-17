101 reasons to donate and save animals in the Okanagan

Animal lover Betty White would have been 101 years old today, Jan. 17, and in an attempt to honour the Golden Girl’s legacy, The Okanagan Humane Society (OHS) is hoping to receive as many donations as Betty’s would-be age.

OHS had a record year in 2022 and has already seen a steep increase in need only two weeks into the new year, according to Romany Runnalls, volunteer president of OHS.

“Our numbers are up in all areas of our work including a 42 per cent increase in our Rescue program, a 16 per cent increase in our pet assistance program including low cost spay and neuter and a 31 per cent increase in our adoptions,” said Runnalls.

The charity spayed or neutered more than 25,000 animals and served more than 1,500 animals last year.

OHS was able to help those animals in need thanks to community support, said Runnalls.

This support is once again needed, which is why the non-profit is looking to its animal hero, Betty White.

“Betty White was an animal lover and advocate of all creatures great and small. She challenged us to help all animals in need and we are hoping the community will come together to honour her legacy,” explained Runnalls.

That challenge to help animals in need was heard by one good Samaritan in Penticton last month when they heard a soft cry coming from inside a dumpster. Inside was a mama cat and kittens trapped in a duct-taped box.

“The animals were remarkably all in good health and are currently in foster care of OHS and will soon be available for adoption,” said Runnalls.

Donate today at www.okanaganhumanesociety.com/donate.

