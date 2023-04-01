Welcome back: Historic Okanagan Falls Hotel bistro brought to life, officially reopens

Business re-launch comes after Garry Peters and the Avery Group bought the hotel in November

The OK Falls Hotel restaurant on Main Street reopened Friday, March 31. (Photo- OK Falls Hotel/Facebook)

A historic hotel restaurant in Okanagan Falls is finally back and open for business.

The OK Falls Hotel restaurant was officially brought back to life Friday, March 31, four months after Garry Peters and his company the Avery Group purchased the historic site on Main Street.

“It is certainly a little different than people will remember,” said Randy Stoltz, who leads the hotel’s new staff.

The once-popular Okanagan Falls hub has been closed in recent years.

Peters and his team have spent the last four months renovating the space, with hopes of re-launching what many in the community remember as one of the community’s most lively locations.

The bistro, although opening in a smaller capacity, will be joined by the unveiling of a new hotel bar in the next couple of days, Stoltz said.

While thanking the hotel’s new management team, Stoltz also acknowledged this week the community support shown to the revitalization project over the last few months.

“My colleagues and fellow firefighters at the Okanagan Falls Fire Department…the support and encouragement that you have shown me in the last three months are truly appreciated,” he wrote on Facebook.

“Finally, the community of Okanagan Falls. The support and comments are encouraging. With the help of my staff, we will bring a top-notch operation to the community. Hopefully for years to come.”

Stoltz also thanked Rachelle Peters, the daughter of the aforementioned Gary, for bringing the hotel back to life.

The OK Falls Hotel is located at 1045 Main Street.

