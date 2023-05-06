Vernon dealership wins prestigious national award

Bannister GM Vernon has been named one of Canada’s top dealerships.
The GM President’s Club Award was presented to the dealership April 26, certifying Bannister as one of the country’s top dealers in customer service, new vehicle sales and dealership growth.
Only 50 dealerships in Canada get this prestigious award from GM each year.
“Our dedicated staff and loyal customers are the reason for this award,” said general manager Brad Nakucyj. “Bannister GM Vernon has been the No. 1 dealer for purchase and delivery satisfaction in B.C. year after year, and the community is a huge part of it. On behalf of the entire dealership, a huge thank you goes to all of our customers, past, present and future.”
The GM President’s Club Award is for excellence in customer satisfaction and dealership growth.