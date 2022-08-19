Vernon business mural takes flight

There’s at least one new mural going ahead in Vernon.

Council and the community have shown their support for a mural on the side of The Roster Sports Club Bar and Grill featuring a heron and a score clock.

“I am not fond of council having discretion over what type of mural a private business owner chooses to put on their building,” Coun. Kelly Fehr said. “As long as it does not have any profanity or image generally viewed as inappropriate then I am supportive.”

The Roster also rolled out an online survey on Facebook gauging support of the mural. The poll resulted in more than 97 per cent of respondents voting yes.

Work is beginning today (Friday, Aug. 19) on the large artwork.

“In the meantime make sure to stop by and enjoy our Blue Heron Cocktail with partial proceeds going to support the Heronry Protection Society,” The Roster said. “You can also make additional donations.”

