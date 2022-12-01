Top business awards handed out in Golden

The Kicking Horse Country Chamber of Commerce business awards took place on Nov. 24

The Kicking Horse Country Chamber of Commerce (KHCCC) hosted its annual Business & Community Excellence Awards on Nov. 24.

More than 185 of Golden’s and Area A’s business owners and community members attended the event that included dinner, drinks, award speeches and dancing.

Award winners and sponsors:

•Name: Innovation Excellence Winner : Sideway Strategies Inc Sponsor: KHMR Summit Fund

•Name: Tourism Award Winner: Golden Golf Club Sponsor : Tourism Golden

•Name: Agriculture Excellence Winner: Castledale Flower Farm Sponsor:KHCCC

•Name: Industry & Trade Excellence Winner: Whitetooth Brewing Co. Sponsor: KHCCC

•Name: Food & Beverage Award Winner: Reposados Tacos Sponsor: Pacific Woodtech

•Name: Young Entrepreneur Award Winner: Glacier Candle Co. Sponsor: College of the Rockies

•Name: Franchise of the Year Winner: McDonald’s Golden Sponsor: KHCCC

•Name: Employer of the Year Winner: Bacchus Cafe Sponsor: WorkBC-Golden

•Name: Community Organization Award Winner: Abbeyfield Housing Society Golden Sponsor: Columbia Basin Trust

•Name: New Business of the Year Winner: Papa Bear’s Kitchen Sponsor: Quartz Creek Cannabis

•Name: Customer Service Excellence Winner: Apex Auto Sponsor: Columbia Valley Credit Union

•Name: Business of the Year Winner: Green Leaf Tree Services Ltd. Sponsor: Kicking Horse Janitorial

•Name: Peter Bowles-Evans Volunteer Award Winner: Jessie Oataway Sponsor: Town of Golden and Golden & District Community Foundation

Check KHCCC website www.goldenchamber.bc.ca for more information.

