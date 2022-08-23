The Thompson Okanagan Commercial Building Awards are back

The event will be help Sept. 15 in Kelowna

Time Winery in Penticton is one of the finalists in this year’s Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building awards. Photo courtesy Time Winery

Next month, 32 buildings will be competing for top honours at the 11th Annual event, presented by Freedom Capital, which will be held Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel. Black Press is the Media Sponsor for the event.

“We’re beyond excited to help celebrate and promote the top commercial real estate projects and developers across the region this year,” says John MacDonald, Publisher of the Business Examiner News Group, which has coordinated the event since its inception. “All of our events have been successful celebrations of the best of the best in commercial, industrial, institutional and revenue-producing buildings in the Thompson Okanagan, and we expect a full house for these.

Eligible projects were completed between Jan. 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022, and located in Kamloops, Salmon Arm, Vernon, Lumby, Lake Country, Kelowna, West Kelowna, Peachland, Summerland, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos, as well as the Regional Districts of Thompson Nicola, Columbia Shuswap, North Okanagan, Central Okanagan and South Okanagan-Similkameen.

Sponsors for the event include: Financial Dream Solutions (SunLife), Green Sheet Construction Data, Pushor Mitchell LLP, RE/MAX Commercial, Westeck Windows and Doors, William Wright Commercial, Hero Security, Horizon Contracting Group.

The nomination deadline was July 31. A group of independent judges from real estate related companies and organizations will adjudicate the entries prior to the event.

The finalists are:

Kamloops – The Hive, SRD K9s of BC, The Lightwell, Aadmi Commercial/Retail, Canadian Flight Centre Aircraft Hangar, Children’s Circle Daycare Centre.

Salmon Arm — Back in Nature Daycare, Uptown Village.

Sicamous — Sicamous Beach Park Washrooms.

Vernon — Siwoski Professional Building, BX Elementary School Expansion, The Chapman Group Office, CMHA – Vernon Albert Place Expansion.

Lumby — Pat Duke Memorial Arena Renovations.

Lake Country — Hank Grenda Middle School.

Kelowna — Cawston, Creek Side Terraces, Dilworth Mountain Childcare Centre, 996 Crowley Avenue, Adams Court, Matrix Business Centre, Hyatt Place – Beverly Project, UBC Okanagan Nechako Commons, Rutland Pet Hospital, Sutherland Building, Adams Road Gas Station.

West Kelowna — Centro, The Hatching Post, Kyle Road Business Park.

Penticton — Abandoned Rail Brewing Company.

Oliver — Velocity AP World Headquarters.

Osoyoos — Osoyoos Museum.

Award categories include:

Affordable Housing

Community Institutional

Hospitality

Industrial

Multi-Family

Office

Renovation

Retail

Tourism

Safety Award

Winery

There will also be a Judges’ Choice Award for the best overall entry.

Previous Judges Choice Winners of the event include: Kelowna Yacht Club, the Kelowna Police Services Building, 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country and Okanagan College Trades Building of Vernon.

Tickets to the awards are $140 plus GST, and organizers expect this to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased here.

For information regarding sponsorship and the event, contact John MacDonald at 1-866-768-2684 or via email at: john@businessexaminer.ca.

