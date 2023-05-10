The Hub on Martin: Penticton bar revived with new name, fresh set of dancing shoes

Kori Iceton and Loree Hubner are the new operators of what used to be Tug’s Taphouse

The closed Tug’s Taphouse in Penticton will soon be known as The Hub on Martin. (Photo- Google Street View)

It’s almost time to get up and dance Penticton, because there’s a new hub coming to town.

Local bar Tug’s Taphouse has been bought by Kori Iceton and Loree Hubner, owners of the soon-to-be-open The Hub on Martin.

“We will bring a pub-style vibe to the downtown core, as well as live music every Friday and Saturday night, featuring some of the best Okanagan cover bands around!” the new business wrote on Facebook.

“We want to dance Penticton!”

Iceton served as the events manager at Barley Mill Brew Pub from 2011 to March 2023. She says the The Hub will open its doors in June.

Hubner, meanwhile, arrives on the Peach City business scene after spending 17 years as manager of Blue Gator in Kelowna.

The Hub on Martin takes over for the former Tug’s Taphouse, which closed more than three years ago.

Among beers served on tap will be from local breweries like Tin Whistle and Abandoned Rail Brewing.

Brews from Oliver’s Firehall Brewing will also be made available, the owners say.

“That’s a huge focus of downtown, but we also want people to be able to grab a pint of Pilsner, Budweiser, or (Molson) Canadian if they want to as well,” Iceton said.

The owners say the location will feel like a traditional pub during the day, before transforming into a live entertainment venue at 9 p.m., on select music nights.

A full rotation of live-music acts is already almost fully booked for weekend nights this summer.

While Friday and Saturday are nights reserved strictly for classic rock acts, the pair say that Thursday and Sunday will feature other genres, like folk and country.

“Maybe even some Celtic music and acoustic sets, too,” Hubner added.

The Hub on Martin is accepting resumes for all positions, with people interested in applying asked to email info@thehubonmartin.com.

