Strategic leadership from Golden to beyond

Christina Benty is a curious woman.

It is one of may positive attributes she shares in a successful business that takes her across the country, and one she encourages in the people she works with.

The former mayor of Golden served her community for 12 years and says her fascination with public service began early, with political conversations at the family dinner table. An engineer, her father modelled wrestling with complexity by exploring multiple perspectives in order to make good decisions.

In a political setting, Benty says success comes from relationships and building currency among fellow councillors or directors, staff, teammates, community and even one’s relationship with information.

“It’s around looking at it both critically and curiously and exploring multiple perspectives,” she says. “Everyone can see or read something and have a different experience, so it’s about sitting with information and getting curious with what is the problem we’re actually trying to solve.”

Benty is fascinated with decision-making, particularly at the municipal government level. She has 16 years of experience on numerous policy governance boards, including health care, information technology, and community planning. She was a director on the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board and president of the Association of Kootenay Boundary Local Government

“I’m fascinated by how, in many ways, government tries to build a structure, but with all the messiness of human foibles,” she says, noting the importance of helping people see public service as an honourable profession. “It needs to be taken seriously but held lightly.”

A national speaker, civic leadership performance coach, organizational systems specialist, author and iluminator, Benty is passionate about leadership development, organizational culture, asset management and community engagement.

She studied political science and recently completed her Masters in Leadership at Royal Roads University. Her thesis, investigating the state of publicly owned assets for sustainable service delivery, garnered national attention.

During her 12 years in politics, Benty worked to develop an atmosphere of learning, inquiry and excellence in decision-making. It is what she continues to share as owner of Strategic Leadership Solutions, a consulting firm designed to assist teams in building a culture of excellence in leadership. As well, Benty is Strategist at PowHERhouse Impact Media Group and an authorized partner at Everything DiSC: A Wiley Brand network of consultants, trainers, and coaches.

“I love travelling all over Canada; it’s so unique and interesting, but there are lots of commonalities when it comes to the issues,” she says. “I love the people I meet and work with and I love diving into complex issues with them.”

Of her early days in business Benty says she sometimes struggled with how she might be perceived as a woman in business and thought she had to work harder to prove herself. She applauds what she calls a combination of advancing age and a growing cultural shift around women in business.

“I find it’s no better time in history to be a woman and I think I’ve grown into my mastery,” she says about being confident in what she is doing and finding a freedom that she didn’t feel when she was younger. “I’m always trying to live into my growing edge, and I’m less anxious about how I am perceived.”

To those younger women just making their debut in the business world, Benty advises carrying an energy of strength, self respect and trusting in one’s own mastery.

“We teach people how to treat us, so treat yourself really well and try not to be anybody else,” she says. “We have to have credibility; it’s not so much what you know, but more about operating in the energy of curiosity. We get what we pay attention to.”

