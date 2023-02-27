Plenty to see at Penticton Home and Reno Show this weekend

The show hosts 129 building and garden vendor booths on March 4, 5 at PTCC

The CHBA Penticton Home and Reno Show is March 4 and 5, featuring 129 booths, GardenWorks expert and a pancake breakfast Sunday with all proceeds going to SOWINS. (File photo)

The 27th annual Penticton Home and Reno Show is coming to Penticton Trade and Convention Centre this weekend on March 4 and 5.

Just $5 cash at the door will get you inside to see home and garden experts, builders and landscapers and 129 vendor booths. There are booths for blinds, windows and flooring to bathroom fixtures, roofing, lawn and gutter care. Check out the latest products on the market. Some of the new things to see are green building products from solar to HVAC and landscape products.

On Saturday, bring your gardening, tree and landscaping questions to the experts at GardenWorks and Bartlett Tree Experts from 11 – 12 p.m.

Sunday is the Builders Pancake Breakfast, bring an extra 5$ and your appetite – all proceeds go to the South Okanagan Women in Need Society. The SOWINS pancake breakfast is on from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

The Canadian Home Builders Association South Okanagan (CHBA) is excited about the high calibre of businesses at the show.

For Sarah Taylor, executive director at CHBA, the breakfast is a really important part of the show.

“For $10 you get delicious pancakes, fruit, coffee and entry to the show. If you are going to go out for breakfast, why not do it at the home show? All of the proceeds from the breakfast go directly back to SOWINS. It’s really important to us to give back and SOWINS is such an integral part of our community.”

Taylor is also proud of the top-notch businesses at the show.

“I’m really proud of the calibre of our vendors. They are really strong, professional local businesses, many are CHBA members,” she added.

There’s even a bouncy castle and other activities in the Kids Zone to keep the kids happy.

Last year’s show saw around 5,000 people through the doors over the two days, Taylor said.

The Home and Reno show is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

