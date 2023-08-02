Grand opening is on Friday, Aug. 5 in Golden. (Facebook)

New Indian restaurant brings a new flavour to Golden

The Punjab Dhaba Bar & Grill will offer Indian, Pakistani and North American staples

A new Indian restaurant is opening in Golden this month.

The Punjabi Dhaba Bar & Grill will open its doors to the public on Friday, Aug. 5, just off Highway 1 at the former site of Fire Pit BBQ Smokehouse.

The restaurant will specialize in Indian and Pakistani cuisine but will operate as a “mixed restaurant,” offering North American staples such as burgers, fries and chicken wings on the menu as well.

Patrons can enjoy 25 per cent off on all dine-in and takeout orders as part of a special opening promotion.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Kulwant Singh, who immigrated to Canada in 2008.

Prior to immigrating to Canada, Singh worked as a chef in India for 11 years in his home province of Punjab.

Punjab is one of the northernmost provinces in India and shares a border with Pakistan. Language and food transcend this border as people from both countries speak Punjabi and share a similar cuisine.

“My restaurant has mixed Indian, Pakistani and American food,” Singh said.

Since arriving in Canada, Singh has lived in Calgary and is now the owner of three other Indian restaurants in Alberta (two in Calgary, one in Medicine Hat).

Golden wasn’t chosen at random to be Singh’s next venture – the town holds a special place in his heart. It was the first town he visited outside of Calgary when he came for a catering gig four months after arriving in Canada.

After falling in love with the town’s scenery and people 15 years ago, Singh now looks forward to becoming part of the town’s fabric.

Grand opening is on Friday, Aug. 5 in Golden. (Facebook)
