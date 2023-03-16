New chapter for Lake Country Coffee House: Owners say goodbye

Sarah and Chris took to Facebook to thank the community

Sarah Thompson and Chris Barker are thanking the residents of Lake Country for keeping Lake Country Coffee House a successful business.

The couple took to Facebook today (March 15) to say farewell as the owners of the cafe.

Sarah and Chris took ownership of the coffee house just a year before COVID-19 took over the world.

The social media post reads:

The last 4 years weren’t the easiest. Almost a year to the day of taking over, Covid shut our doors. A year later, indoor dining was closed. Masks happened, the world became different, it’s been a long ride. Although there is so much that we didn’t get to do that was on our to-do list, we are still very proud of ourselves for being able to keep the “coffee on” throughout it all.

A few of months back, someone came to us and shared their vision about opening up the space, having live music, comedy nights, community gatherings… It sounded like someone was reading our old business plan to us. Knowing that we were ready to pass the torch, we became excited for someone else to make it all happen.

So today, March 15th, marks our last day at the Lake Country Coffee House as its owners. It’s bitter-sweet of course, for we will miss a lot about this place. Not only having another home away from home, but all of the amazing staff and the countless regulars that have been so supportive to us in so many ways.

The couple says they’ll continue to help out for a bit and ask the community to support the new owner.

@thebrittwebster

brittany.webster@blackpress.ca

coffeeLake Country