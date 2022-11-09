Kitty cat cafe hopes to have Kelowna cuddling up with a coffee

A kickstarter for the cat cafe Catelowna is now online

Is Kelowna ready for kitty-cat coffee cuddles?

A crowd-funding campaign has been launched for Catelowna, the Okanagan’s first cat café.

Ashley Karnes, the founder, has a goal of raising $15,000 in 30 days for the potential coffee shop.

Karnes has identified a downtown location where she hopes to serve up brews while providing a space for humans to get some pet therapy with adoptable kitties.

“First and foremost, Catelowna is for rescue cats. Our purpose is to create an atmosphere where cat lovers can hang out with adoptable cats, with the ultimate goal of finding a forever home for every cat in our care,” said Karnes.

She said that the cafe will act as a foster home for cats where humans and cats can meet and match up.

To be a safe place for cats and humans, Karnes said that she worked with Interior Health to ensure that the cat lounge and café area are separate and sanitary. There will be a little café in the cat part and no will be no cats allowed in the café part. In addition, staff who handle food will not handle cats and vice versa.

To learn more or make a contribution to the Kickstarter campaign, visit kickstarter/catelownacatcafe.

