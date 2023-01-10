The company U-Haul identified Salmon Arm as one of Canada’s top 20 “growth cities” in 2022, being a popular destination for do-it-yourself movers. (U-Haul photo)

The company U-Haul identified Salmon Arm as one of Canada’s top 20 “growth cities” in 2022, being a popular destination for do-it-yourself movers. (U-Haul photo)

Kelowna, Salmon Arm among top 20 destinations in Canada for ‘do-it-yourself movers’

U-Haul releases findings from 2022 Growth Index

Salmon Arm was a top destination for “do-it-yourself movers” in 2022.

Using statistics from its “Growth Index,” which analyzes customer moves, moving-truck rental company U-Haul identified Salmon Arm as its 19th top “growth city” in Canada for 2022.

The company said one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in Salmon Arm increased 42.1 per cent from 2021, while departures rose 35.2 per cent.

“Overall moving traffic slowed throughout most of Canada but remained busy in Salmon Arm in 2022,” said U-Haul in a media release.

“Do-it-yourself movers arriving in Salmon Arm accounted for 52.5 per cent of all one-way U-Haul truck traffic in and out of the city (compared to 47.5 per cent departures), to make it a top Canadian growth city for the first time since 2019.”

U-Haul said its Growth Index is compiled according to the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks arriving in a city or state, versus departing from that city or state, in a calendar year. Migration trends data is compiled from more than two million one-way U-Haul truck transactions that occur annually across the U.S. and Canada.

The Growth Index for 2022 places Chatham, Ont. as the top growth city in the nation. In fifth place, Kelowna was the top growth city in B.C.

More information can be found at myuhaulstory.com. Salmon Arm’s U-Haul dealer is at Eric’s Shuswap Automotive at 2560 10th Ave. SW.

