Ginny Becker is a finalist for the 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards. (contributed)

Kelowna child advocacy leader finalist for Canadian women in business award

Ginny Becker is one of three finalists for the Social Change Award

The executive director for the Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna has been named a finalist for the 2023 RBC Canadian Women Entrepreneur Awards.

Ginny Becker is in the running for the Social Change Award: Regional Impact.

“It is an absolute honour to be included among this incredible group of changemakers from across the country,” Becker said. “When we work together in pursuit of a greater good, anything is possible.”

Becker is among three finalists in the category. The Social Change Award is given to a female entrepreneur who is making a positive impact in their community as a leader of a registered charity, social enterprise, or not-for-profit.

The winner will be announced at the 31st Annual Awards Gala on Nov. 22 in Toronto.

These awards recognize women business owners from across the country who make substantial contributions to the local, Canadian, or global economy.

READ MORE: Kelowna women's advocate terminated abruptly, sparking speculation

