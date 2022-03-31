Grand House of Photography captures creativity in Vernon

A vision to bring the fine art of photography into focus has developed in downtown Vernon.

Gary Sumner and Dawn Mace have created the Grand House of Photography, in the same building as Gallery Vertigo.

The doors have just opened to the 28th Avenue space, which offers nostalgic, unique photography, a coffee bar, three studios and board room. The public is invited to check out the new space at the grand opening April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We met when Gary contacted me through my website with a vision to open a Gallery studio that would focus on fine art photography,” said Mace, who specializes in boudoir as the owner of Keyhole Intimates. “Also to have studios to work in ourselves as well as be able to rent out to other photographers.”

With more than 30 back drops, ceiling-mounted state of the art studio lighting, props and more in the over 2,000 square-foot space, it is the only one of its kind in Western Canada.

Sumner started his photography career more than 40 years ago as a freelancer for classic rock bands like The Rolling Stones, Queen, Kiss and Elton John. Now he specializes in landscape, wildlife, weddings/engagement and studio portraiture.

Mace’s focus is showing all persons their courage, confidence and beauty through boudoir. Based in the North Okanagan, Mace has been a photographer for more than 10 years, and also captures family portraits.

“Photography classes and mentoring over a cappuccino is also available,” said Sumner, adding that there is also complimentary software for beginners.

Local photographers, like Tom Skinner, are among those featured on the walls of the gallery, which will change monthly. Images on display are available for purchase. There is also a display of more than 100 antique cameras.

The open house will include a free draw for a signed print on canvas.

Visit the new space at 100 3105 28th Ave., and check out thegrandhouseofphotography.com.

READ MORE: Cactus club opening later this year in Vernon

READ MORE: Resort hotel and village proposed on Okanagan Lake in Vernon

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Local BusinessPhotography