Golden’s curling rink gears up for summer fun

The ice may be gone but the Golden and District Curling Rink will have new life this summer.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors unanimously approved entering into an agreement with Sideways Strategies Inc. for the use and occupancy of the dry floor area in the curling rink building for a five-month term effective April 15, 2023 and expiring on Sept. 15, 2023.

“In February 2023, Skateboard Strategies Inc. approached the CSRD requesting use of the curling facility’s dry floor space for their skateboard coaching programs,” wrote Darcy Mooney, manager of Operations Management, in his report to the board, pointing out the building’s dry floor area is currently underutilized, with almost zero occupancy from the end of March until mid September. “The group offers programs for ages two and up, with 30 to 50 individuals per week, and approximately 150 per season.”

Mooney added that it is expected that the facility will be used approximately 10 to 15 hours per week during the occupancy term. Due to some small ramps and other large equipment required for the classes, the group will need exclusive use of the curling rink dry floor.

Skateboard Strategies Inc. has been offering skateboard camps and courses in Golden for several years, previously using the Golden and District Recreation Centre for its camps. Due to maintenance projects occurring within the rec centre over the summer, the company approached the regional district for use of the building’s dry floor space.

The concrete floor of the curling rink, like the arena, is the perfect unblemished surface for teaching children skateboarding skills, while providing a controlled indoor environment.

The Golden Curling Rink is owned by the CSRD and Mooney told board members that he is looking for funds to install an elevator to make access to the second floor easier.

‘The intent is to provide opportunities to maximize and diversify the utilization of CSRD owned facilities in order to decrease tax subsidization where possible and promote the viability of non-profit organizations that provide value to the communities they serve,” added Mooney.

Golden Mayor Ron Oszust said the legion is operating in the curling rink and the addition of the skateboard camps opens up new opportunities for the CSRD to fill the building with paying users.

Area A Director Karen Cathcart agreed.

“Finding additional revenue sources is definitely a good thing,” she said. “I’m quite happy Darcy was able to secure another tenant.”

The Golden Curling Club was established in 1894 and is the oldest curling club in B.C. and the oldest club west of Winnipeg. The facility was built in 1978 by the Kinsmen of Golden. It is equipped with four sheets of curling ice.

