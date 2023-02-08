Get some fancy pants at Kelowna’s Luxe Fashion Market

Spring is almost in the air, which means it’s time to clean out the closet and start anew.
Just in time for the spring wardrobe revamp is the first-ever Luxe Fashion Market in Kelowna.
As part of the closet clean-out events, the Luxe Fashion Market will have more than 20 tables of high-end preloved and new shoes, clothing and accessories to purchase.
Event producer Rosanne Ting-Mak Brown said some of the proceeds from the market will go to All Are Family Outreach, a volunteer-run charity organization serving those in dire need from Armstrong to Kelowna.
Attendees can check out a range of curated luxe items while enjoying live music, tea sampling and a glass of wine available for purchase throughout the event.
The Luxe Fashion Market will run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Laurel Packinghouse (204 Ellis St).
A VIP hour is also available for early birds hoping to get their hands on the best choice of clothing and shoes before everyone else. This VIP pre-show will run from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and tickets are available for $10.
For tickets and more details about the Luxe Fashion Market go to www.greatclosetcleanout.com.
