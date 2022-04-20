Former Sicamous KOA reopening in May as a Pinnacle Lifestyles resort

The Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort, formerly the KOA, is scheduled to reopen on May 1. (Pinnacle Lifestyles photo)

Reservations are now being accepted for the Pinnacle Lifestyles campground near Sicamous.

Pinnacle Lifestyles is the new owner of the former Sicamous KOA campground at 3250 Oxbow Frontage Rd. in Malakwa. The Calgary-based company acquired the property earlier in the year, and will be reopening it as the Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort on May 1.

In a Jan. 29 post on Facebook, former Sicamous KOA owners Bob and Leola Walker announced the campground’s sale and welcomed the “young dynamic company dedicated to the ‘camping experience.’”

In an April 12 media release, Pinnacle Lifestyles said the former Sicamous KOA was the seventh property added in the last 16 months to its list of resorts across the country.

“With RV and cabin resorts now in the Rockies, Kootenays, Shuswap and Yellowhead County in Alberta’s majestic foothills (Jasper National Park region), along with more properties being launched this year, these premier resort locations are creating a loop through some of the most popular tourist destinations in the west,” reads the release. “This loop of resort properties offers RVers and vacationers a fantastic way to experience these beloved destinations.”

Pinnacle Lifestyles referred to Sicamous as being perfect for outdoor enthusiasts, with boating, hiking, mountain biking, fishing, kayaking and world-class snowmobiling all within easy reach of the resort.

“Enjoy water sports in the most sought-after waters of the Shuswap region,” said Pinnacle Lifestyles marketing manager Mark Burke. “Discover local attractions such as the Enchanted Forest, D Dutchmen Dairy, and thriving local produce markets. There are also top wineries and spectacular nature walks in the Sicamous area. After a day of outdoor adventure, head back for a float in the resort’s pool or relax in our signature cedar barrel sauna.”

The Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort features serviced RV sites, cabin rentals, tent campsites and more.

In February, Pinnacle Lifestyles announced it had acquired another local resort, The Kingbaker Creek RV Resort on Mara Lake, which has been renamed the Mara Lake RV & Beach Club.

For reservations and more info about the Sicamous RV and Cabin Resort, visit sicamousrvresort.ca.

Read more:Camping season reservations are now open in B.C.

Read more: YouTuber finds stealth camping nirvana in B.C. roundabout

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Sicamous