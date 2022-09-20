Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Softwood lumber is pictured in Richmond, B.C., Tuesday, April 25, 2017. Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canfor temporarily reducing production capacity in B.C. due to market conditions

Lumber producer says it is taking a two-week curtailment at a majority of its mills

Canfor Corp. is temporarily cutting production in British Columbia due to what it says are challenging market conditions.

The lumber producer says it is taking a two-week curtailment starting Sept. 26 at the majority of its solid wood facilities in B.C.

Production will resume with reduced operating schedules until the end of the year.

Canfor says the moves are expected to result in a reduction of about 200 million board feet of production capacity.

The company says employees will have the chance to work during the downtime to complete maintenance projects and other site activities.

The curtailments in B.C. follow cuts by Canfor at its operations in Sweden where reduced operating schedules have resulted in a 15 per cent reduction in production capacity.

RELATED: Owners look for new industrial opportunities at B.C. paper mill site

RELATED: West Fraser cutting pulp production at Alberta mill, changing type of pulp output

forestry

Previous story
Air Canada signs deal to buy 30 electric-hybrid aircraft from Heart Aerospace

Just Posted

August was the most popular month for vehicle thieves in 2019, says RCMP. File photo.
Theft up 60% in Golden, say RCMP

A little boy dresses up to watch on Quadra Street as the ceremonial procession and provincial commemorative service for Queen Elizabeth II passes along. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: Victoria procession, ceremony, as B.C. pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

The Creston Valley Thunder Cats are on a two-year probation for alleged hazing. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Creston Valley Thunder Cats on 2-year probation following hazing investigation

Cops for Kids concluded their 2022 ride with closing remarks in the parking lot of Kelowna’s Ramada Hotel on Sept. 18 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Cops for Kids rolls into Kelowna to finish the ride