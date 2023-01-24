Busy breakfast cafe in Vernon sold to staff

Chicken ’n waffles to stay as new owners take over EATology

Eatology owner Kristina Klein serves up the sweet and savory chicken ‘n waffles at the popular downtown Vernon restaurant. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The chicken ‘n waffles are staying despite the sale of one of the most popular restaurants in town.

EATology’s owner Kristina Klein has sold the busy breakfast and brunch joint.

“Time for our new adventure,” said Klein, who started EATology as a small cafe in 2015.

Since then, Klein purchased the building (the old Greyhound bus station), she got married, completed a massive expansion to the restaurant, and now, a baby.

“This all couldn’t have taken place without the amazing support of family, friends and of course the community. With all that being said, it’s time to follow a new path, one with a strong focus on family.”

The business has been sold to “two amazing people within the community whom we know will carry on the name so very well.”

Klein adds: “And don’t worry, your adored chicken ‘n waffles and eggs benny will still be here.”

The new owners, Sarah and Merry, may look familiar as they both currently work at EATology. Sarah oversees the kitchen while Merry runs the front of house.

“Previously having operated cafes alongside one another, together they make the perfect team to now own a restaurant,” said Klein.

Sarah comes with extensive experience, having worked in the hospitality industry for 17 years. Merry has managed coffee shops and restaurants for the past eight years. Both have worked around the world from Vancouver to New Brunswick and even over to Australia.

“With all this knowledge, passion and experience we know that EATology will thrive in their hands. We look forward to many successful years ahead.”

As for Klein, it is an emotional, but exciting time.

“We want to say thank you to Vernon for being the best city to run a restaurant in!”

