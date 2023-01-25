West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

West Fraser Williams Lake Plywood. (John Wiege photo)

B.C. to dedicate some provincial timber supply to value-added industry

Program focusing on products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring

The British Columbia government is launching a new program that will ensure dedicated access to the provincial timber supply for secondary manufacturers that make value-added products.

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston says the goal is to build a stronger, more resilient forest industry with value-added products such as mass timber, plywood, veneer, panelling and flooring.

The government says in a statement that those products are increasingly in demand as alternatives to carbon-intensive construction products such as cement, resulting in steady job growth in the province.

The statement says the program will be restricted to those facilities that have minimal or no forestry tenure and are approved as a value-added manufacturer.

Figures show overall harvest levels in the forest industry in B.C. have decreased in the past decade, but employment in the value-added sector has grown by about 35 per cent since 2012.

Paul Rasmussen, with the Interior Lumber Manufacturers’ Association, says they’re encouraged to see the government recognize that a dedicated fibre allocation for the value-added sector is required.

RELATED: $68.8M to retool B.C. mill to produce wood-based single-use plastic replacements

RELATED: Province pumps $50-million into increasing fibre supply in B.C.

BC legislatureforestry

Previous story
Chefs bring unique flavours of Delhi to Salmon Arm
Next story
Bank of Canada hikes key interest rate by quarter point, says it plans to hold

Just Posted

Chefs Deepak Chandra and Sanjay Chauhan recently opened Rangoli East Indian Kitchen + Bar at 111 Lakeshore Dr. (beside the downtown Askew’s Foods). Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Chefs bring unique flavours of Delhi to Salmon Arm

People who were living in tents in Salmon Arm or staying at night in an insulated, heated sea can on the side of 3rd Street SE now have the option of staying overnight in a temporary winter shelter in the Downtown Activity Centre gym, in background. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
4 to 8 people use new emergency shelter in Salmon Arm for first few nights, opinions mixed

(@airrack/Twitter)
Morning Start: New record for world’s largest pizza

Caribou herds in the Shuswap and surrounding areas remain in low numbers but have been relatively undisturbed by humans in the past year. (Black Press file photo)
Caribou herds being left undisturbed in the Shuswap and surrounding areas