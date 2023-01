Moxies has a new wine menu to go with its new look

Moxies reopened in Kelowna on Jan. 17, 2023 with a fresh new look. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

The first restaurant of the re-branded Moxies has opened in Kelowna.

The fresh look includes natural light, wood elements and lots of plant life.

Moxies Kelowna reopened to the public Jan. 17.

Management hopes to host a grand opening on the patio in the spring.

