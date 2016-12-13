Kelowna prolific offender picked up again just days after last arrest

(Kelowna RCMP/Submitted)
‘RCMP officers have over 423 police files with Justin Collins’

The suspects are both described as 18 to 20 years old and tall with slim builds. (Courtesy Saanich Police Department)

Young pair sought in connection to Grindr dating app B.C. extortion attempt
Penticton RCMP are looking for a shirtless man who stole from a helicopter hangar on Aug. 26. (RCMP)

Shirtless man breaks into Penticton airport; almost $30k in losses
Stigma against psychedelics could fade with decriminalization in B.C., experts say

VIDEO: Black bear plays in B.C. MP’s bird bath

Film crew cars and helicopters were parked across from Harrison Resort Golf Course as part of the filming of “Hourglass” in the Harrison Lake area. (Adam Louis/Observer)

“Godzilla” series filming in Harrison Lake area
The Keremeos Creek wildfire southwest of Penticton on Aug. 26. BC Wildfire Service says the blaze is now considered “held.”

Keremeos Creek wildfire considered held, no longer ‘out of control’
Interior Heath has issued an overdose alert for the West Kootenay. If someone has overdosed, administering naloxone can help. (Jenna Hauck/The Progress file photo)

Drug poisoning and overdose alert issued for West Kootenay region
A tanker truck hauling highly flammable materials caught fire after a collision with a bridge on Highway 97 near Fort St. John. (Miranda Dendys/Facebook)

Alaska Highway closed north of Fort St. John after fiery tanker truck crash
(Black Press Media Creative)

Barbie Ferreira Is Leaving ‘Euphoria’

(Black Press Media Creative)

Vanessa Bryant Awarded $16M in Trial Over Helicopter Crash Photos

This Harris’s hawk is one of seven birds of prey The Raptors of Duncan B.C. showed off at the Allan Brooks Nature Centre Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

VIDEO: Raptors fly at Vernon nature centre

FILE - Georgia Jackson, center, accompanied by the Rev. Cecil Williams, right, of Glide Memorial Church in San Francisco, arrive at the Hall of Justice on Aug. 24, 1971, for a court appearance of two surviving Soledad Brothers - John Clutchette and Fleeta Drumgo. Jackson’s son, George Jackson, was killed on Saturday, Aug. 21, 1971, at San Quentin prison. First celebrated in 1979, Black August was originally created to commemorate Jackson’s fight for Black liberation. Fifty one years since his death, Black August is now a month-long awareness campaign and celebration dedicated to Black American freedom fighters, revolutionaries, radicals and political prisoners, both living and deceased. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

VIDEO: Black August uplifted as alternative Black History Month

pup

Happy International Dog Day: Kamloops police pooch gets her man

2-year-old Neeka earned an extra treat

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. found that alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic was accurate. (Unsplash photo)

Panel finds former Penticton massage therapist committed sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at the time of the misconduct

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, smiles during a “The Tennis Plays for Peace” exhibition match to raise awareness and humanitarian aid for Ukraine Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in New York. Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022 U.S. Open Thursday as the Canadians look to make another deep run at the final tennis major of the season. Fernandez, the highest seeded Canadian woman at No. 14, opens against France’s Oceane Dodin. Andreescu, who beat Williams in the 2019 final, opens against France’s Harmony Tan. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Frank Franklin II

Path is set as Fernandez, Andreescu look for another deep U.S. Open run

Leylah Fernandez and Bianca Andreescu learned their first-round opponents at the 2022…

Danica Ariano, from Coldstream, B.C., along with pair partner Mikaela Holthuis, celebrate after winning gold in the pair U23 Women’s pair event (Contributed)

Coldstream rower waves double gold at prestigious Royal Canadian Henley Regatta

Danica Ariano rows to pair of victories; cousin Natalya also takes part in the event

Jared Towers photographed this humpback whale and four others in 2018 near Port McNeill, Alert Bay, and Hanson Island. JARED TOWERS PHOTO

Discovery Islands resurfacing as a B.C. humpback hot spot

Gentle giants returning to waters of northeastern Vancouver Island and not just passing through

(Pixabay)

Morning Start: Fears

Your morning start for Thursday, August 25

(Submitted photo)

WorkBC helps Okanagan amputee on long road to self-employment

Sylvan Baril looking for indoor space to put his woodworking talents to use

Glenys Clark celebrated her 100th birthday at Angus Place on Aug. 24. Clark has been involved in the community since moving to Summerland in 1948. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

‘Good genes’: Summerland centenarian celebrates another trip around the sun

Glenys Clark has been involved in service to the community since 1948

FILE - Turkish pop star Gulsen performs during a concert in Istanbul, on April 10, 2016. Gulsen, whose full name is Gulsen Colakoglu, has been arrested Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, on charges of “inciting hatred and enmity” over a joke she made about Turkey’s religious schools, the country’s state-run news agency reported. The 46-year-old singer and songwriter was taken away for questioning from her home in Istanbul and was formally arrested late on Thursday before being taken to a prison pending her trial.(Depo Photos via AP, File)

Turkish pop star jailed over joke about religious schools

Gulsen Colakoglu in custody on charges of ‘inciting hatred’

Organizers say next year’s Canadian Screen Awards will drop categories for male and female performers in favour of unspecified acting categories “to better represent the country’s diverse community of talent.” A rack of trophies are seen backstage at the 2017 Canadian Screen Awards in Toronto on Sunday, March 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Canadian Screen Awards makes next year’s acting categories gender neutral

No longer separate catgories for male and female performance awards

Drowning is “not the violent splashing and shouting for help that one sees on TV. There’s no screaming or flailing of arms,” writes reporter Jenna Hauck. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

COLUMN: Drowning is silent; familiarize yourself with the signs of it

Chilliwack reporter shares what signs of drowning look like after incident with son in pool

cute cat

Okanagan Humane Society: Helping pets and people is what they do

A column by the Okanagan Humane Society

    Lake Life. Lia Crowe photography

    To the lake!

    Okanagan Lake is the heart of summer life in the Okanagan Valley

    • 11h ago
    June 30, 2022 - The L'Apéro Experience, a gourmet dinner cheese board, at L'Apéro Bistro with rose wine. Don Denton photo.

    Delectable. Accessible

    L’Apéro Wine & Cheese Bistro makes wine and cheese simple

      Photo credit: Kamloops Immigrant Services

      Get Moving with Your Community this June

      Download the ParticipACTION app, track your activity + help your community compete to win $100K!

        Staff at Foundry Vancouver-Granville, operated by Providence Health Care. One of many Foundry centre across BC that provide integrated health services to young people like Aslam and Lee. Jeff Topham photo.

        Foundry supports youth in living a good life

        Free and confidential health and wellness supports for BC youth ages 12 to 24 – online and in-person

