  • Connect with Us

!In the morning of Sunday, January 22nd GADSAR found a missing male snowboarder in Canyon Creek. - GADSAR Photo

Busy winter weekend for GADSAR

  •  posted Jan 25, 2017 at 3:00 PM

The Golden and District Search and Rescue were called out on five separate incidents over the weekend including an injured snowboarder

News

Abortion rallies clash on campus

  • Lake Country updated Jan 25, 2017 at 4:13 PM

Pro-life and pro-choice rallies were held in front of the arts building at UBCO, Jan. 24 and 25.

News

One-third of B.C. residents to be immigrants by 2036

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Statistics Canada says most will live in Vancouver or Abbotsford-Mission

Business

B.C. considers business sales tax relief

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Finance Minister Mike de Jong considers giving up $160 million in provincial sales tax revenue added to business electricity bills

News

B.C. sees 12 per cent international tourism increase in 2016

  • B.C. posted Jan 25, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Tourism officials point to more direct daily flights.

News

Lost skiers found near Revelstoke

  • Revelstoke posted Jan 25, 2017 at 11:00 AM

A total of six skiers were found in two separate searches

Golden Star Videos

World News

Client says many would be dead without medical heroin at Vancouver clinic

  • updated Jan 26, 2017 at 2:10 AM

Heroin keeps clients 'normal' at unique program

Question of the Day

Do you enjoy attending local hockey events?

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event