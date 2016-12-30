  • Connect with Us

Golden RCMP Report Year in Review

  •  posted Dec 30, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Read some of more newsworthy, or plain bizarre, Golden Field RCMP files from 2016.

News

New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates

  • B.C. updated Jan 7, 2017 at 9:57 AM

Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern

News

Update: Trans-Canada Highway re-opens following crash west of Revelstoke

  • Revelstoke updated Jan 6, 2017 at 3:41 PM

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 34 kilometres west of Revelstoke because of a vehicle incident, DriveBC reports.

Business

Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 6, 2017 at 1:00 PM

Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs

Breaking News

Fire tears through Econo Lodge front office

  •  updated Jan 6, 2017 at 8:28 AM

Golden and Nicholson fire departments were called to action early Thursday morning

News

UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal

  • B.C.  updated Jan 5, 2017 at 5:51 PM

NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules

World News

$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld

  • posted Jan 9, 2017 at 12:14 PM

$460K award for cops' secrecy breach upheld

