RCMP Report: Driver calls 911 after waiting too long for a train

  •  posted Feb 1, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Golden Police would also like to remind those using 911 that the service is reserved for emergencies only.

Rural air ambulance response lacking: ombudsman

  • Nanaimo BC posted Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM

B.C. Forest Safety Ombudsman Roger Harris calls for more helicopter service after injured workers wait hours for rescue and treatment

Snow King Playhouse opens up to the public this weekend

  •  posted Feb 1, 2017 at 11:00 AM

With supplies available, individuals, groups or families can create a costume or lantern, and be part of the magical experience.

$5 million for aging BC SPCA shelters

  • B.C. posted Jan 31, 2017 at 3:00 PM
The B.C. Government announced an additional $5 million for the BC SPCA Facilities Development and Services Plan

Golden Rotary lends a hand with 3-year medical project in Laos

  •  posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

The Rotary Club of Golden has sent one of its members to Laos to oversee a project that is bringing medical education to the country.

BC VIEWS: Clark’s ‘jobs plan’ spins faster

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM

Premier Christy Clark's signature marketing vehicle steers toward technology and 'climate action' jobs, yet to be defined

Ontario police force declares 'bagpipe amnesty' to help young pipers' band

  • updated Feb 1, 2017 at 11:10 AM

Would you like to see tickets issued for bylaw infractions?

