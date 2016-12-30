- Home
Golden RCMP Report Year in Review
Read some of more newsworthy, or plain bizarre, Golden Field RCMP files from 2016.
Lifestyle
REPLAY: B.C. this week in video
In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week
News
BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting
Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches
News
Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room
The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun
News
Best snowmobiling in Western Canada
Sicamous earns bragging rights for being the number one sledding area in Western Canada.
News
New rules for RCMP auxiliaries
A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers
World News
Ethics watchdog opens probe into Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter
Ethics watchdog probes Trudeau vacation
-
News
B.C. pays more than $600,000 for royal visit
-
News
VIDEO: Inside an avalanche, caught on video
-
News
Province green lights Kinder Morgan pipeline, reaches benefits deal
-
News
CP Rail charged after train allegedly ordered parked without brakes near Revelstoke
- Revelstoke updated Jan 11, 2017 at 10:38 AM
- X
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Vancouver’s ice follies entertain us
-
News
B.C.'s homeowner grant fix creates surprise winners
-
Breaking News
Ambassadors chosen to promote outdoor activities in Golden
-
Breaking News
Street closed to buses, parking, and traffic due to third ice flow
-
News
BC Hydro offers new winter payment plan
-
Business
B.C. job growth confined to southwest
-
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
-
News
Update: Trans-Canada Highway re-opens following crash west of Revelstoke
-
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
-
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
-
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
-
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
-
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
-
News
Library branches preparing to reopen
-
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
-
News
Man hospitalized after being caught in avalanche in Rogers Pass
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
Breaking News
Ice Jam Update: Authorities say immediate threat has subsided
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Entertainment
CBC to broadcast final concert of the Tragically Hip
-
Community
Voting open for People's Choice Amateur Photography Competition
-
Community
Abbotsford Airshow: Heroes of the Skies
-
Sports
Rockets coach pleased with spring camps