  • Connect with Us

RCMP Report: Driver calls 911 after waiting too long for a train

!Golden Field RCMP - Stock Photo
  •  posted Feb 1, 2017 at 8:00 AM

Golden Police would also like to remind those using 911 that the service is reserved for emergencies only.

Lifestyle

B.C. increases electric vehicle incentive fund

  • Victoria BC posted Feb 5, 2017 at 9:00 AM

Buyers of new plug-in electric vehicles get $5,000 rebate, another $6,000 if they scrap an eligible old car

News

Record year for agriculture sales and profits.

  • Penticton updated Feb 4, 2017 at 11:24 AM

Minister Norm Letnick says he can prove B.C.'s agriculture industry is setting records.

News

Two of three people found guilty in B.C. child bride case

  • Cranbrook updated Feb 3, 2017 at 5:03 PM

A former couple from Bountiful, B.C. have been convicted of taking a 13-year-old girl out of the country to be married.

News

Province approves Revelstoke Adventure Park

  •  posted Feb 3, 2017 at 11:00 AM

The Revelstoke Adventure Park has been given the final stamp of approval by the BC Government.

Our Town

Downtown office is looking for a new look for the storefront

  •  updated Feb 3, 2017 at 10:57 AM

Shannon Hood is offering a $500 grand prize for a new design for the front of her downtown office space.

Golden Star Videos

World News

Feds' growth panel to push plans for future job skills, helping more women work

  • updated Feb 5, 2017 at 1:14 PM

Growth council's report to explore 5 themes

Question of the Day

Would you like to see tickets issued for bylaw infractions?

Community Events, February 2017

Add an Event