  • Connect with Us

RCMP Report: Police receive calls for thefts and assaults

!Golden Field RCMP - Stock Photo
  •  posted Jan 20, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Two males were arrested after police responded to a call that the two had allegedly broke into a house and assaulted another male.

News

Updated: Environmental groups criticize new mountain caribou recovery proposals

  • Revelstoke updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:46 PM

Report calls for wolf cull, moose and deer reductions to help increase mountain caribou populations in Revelstoke-Shuswap region.

Our Town

Many exciting shows coming to town thanks to Golden Delicious

  •  posted Jan 20, 2017 at 3:00 PM

There are many big acts coming up in the next few months, as well as weekly and monthly events planned.

News

B.C.’s legal battle with teachers’ unions cost $2.6M

  • B.C. updated Jan 20, 2017 at 2:39 PM

Epic feud lasted 15 years and went all the way to the Supreme Court of Canada

News

B.C. Liberals defend donation downpour

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 19, 2017 at 5:00 PM

BC Liberals keep corporate donations rolling in for election, NDP won't disclose their corporate and union take early

News

Avalanche Canada issues Special Public Avalanche Warning

  • Revelstoke posted Jan 19, 2017 at 12:00 PM

Avalanche warning covers North Rockies and parts of Cariboo and North Columbia Mountains

Golden Star Videos

World News

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

  • updated Jan 21, 2017 at 5:11 PM

Trump praises the CIA, bristles over inaugural crowd counts

Question of the Day

Do you enjoy attending local hockey events?

Community Events, January 2017

Add an Event