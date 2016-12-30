- Home
Golden RCMP Report Year in Review
Read some of more newsworthy, or plain bizarre, Golden Field RCMP files from 2016.
News
New B.C. regulations on payday loans don’t address real issues: advocates
Despite lower maximum charge on borrowing, groups say rolling over loans and lack of education still a concern
News
Update: Trans-Canada Highway re-opens following crash west of Revelstoke
The Trans-Canada Highway is closed 34 kilometres west of Revelstoke because of a vehicle incident, DriveBC reports.
Business
Lumber trade 'injury' claim upheld by U.S.
Softwood lumber dispute escalates as president-elect Donald Trump begins actions to protect American jobs
Breaking News
Fire tears through Econo Lodge front office
Golden and Nicholson fire departments were called to action early Thursday morning
News
UPDATE: 1,100 teachers to be hired in interim staffing deal
NDP's Rob Fleming says Christy Clark government has a long way to go, thousands of classes don't even meet current class size rules
World News
$460K award for cops' disclosure of secret informant's identity upheld
$460K award for cops' secrecy breach upheld
-
News
RCMP tab for royal visit to B.C. tops $2 million
-
News
Power usage reaches all time high with B.C. cold snap
-
Business
B.C. lowers cap on payday loan fees
-
News
VIDEO: Gambling and drug addicts share similar brain activity: UBC study
-
Our Town
Former Golden Secondary grad now founder and CEO of digital corporation
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Here’s to a year of working forests
-
News
New year, new camping reservation system in B.C.
-
News
Library branches preparing to reopen
-
News
New year brings higher costs for British Columbians
-
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
-
News
Man hospitalized after being caught in avalanche in Rogers Pass
-
Lifestyle
British Columbia set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
News
Chips recalled for Salmonella
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
Breaking News
Ice Jam Update: Authorities say immediate threat has subsided
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Entertainment
CBC to broadcast final concert of the Tragically Hip
-
Community
Voting open for People's Choice Amateur Photography Competition
-
Community
Abbotsford Airshow: Heroes of the Skies
-
Sports
Rockets coach pleased with spring camps