Golden RCMP Report Year in Review

  •  posted Dec 30, 2016 at 3:00 PM

Read some of more newsworthy, or plain bizarre, Golden Field RCMP files from 2016.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

  • B.C.  posted Jan 14, 2017 at 10:00 AM

In case you missed it, here's a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

BC Liberals start 'real-time' donor reporting

  • Victoria BC posted Jan 13, 2017 at 4:00 PM

Premier Christy Clark's promised disclosure shows the money rolling in as 2017 election approaches

Man shoots himself in Grand Forks hospital emergency room

  • Grand Forks  updated Jan 13, 2017 at 3:39 PM

The head of the BC Nurses' Union says he had walked through the ambulance bay and pulled out the gun

Best snowmobiling in Western Canada

  • Sicamous updated Jan 13, 2017 at 9:31 AM

Sicamous earns bragging rights for being the number one sledding area in Western Canada.

New rules for RCMP auxiliaries

  • B.C.  updated Jan 12, 2017 at 12:55 PM

A three-tiered approach is being introduced for volunteer officers

Ethics watchdog opens probe into Trudeau's use of Aga Khan's private helicopter

  • posted Jan 16, 2017 at 6:16 AM

Ethics watchdog probes Trudeau vacation

