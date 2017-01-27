  • Connect with Us

Golden RCMP request GADSAR help to locate a missing snowboarder

!Golden Field RCMP - Stock Photo
  •  posted Jan 27, 2017 at 2:00 PM

RCMP received a report there is a snowboarder who has gone missing after snowboarding out of bounds at the ski hill on Jan. 27.

News

B.C. religious leaders call on Canada to act against U.S. immigration ban

  • B.C. posted Jan 29, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Rabbis, priests and imams urge federal government to issue temporary visas to those stuck in U.S. ports of entry.

News

Premier defends her 'real time' reporting of pay-for-play donations

  • Central Okanagan updated Jan 27, 2017 at 3:45 PM

Christy Clark says a federal response to the same issue is "interesting" but her plan makes donations more transparent.

Our Town

Pedestrian Bridge needs unexpected repairs

  •  posted Jan 27, 2017 at 3:00 PM

Golden's iconic timberframe Pedestrian Bridge is in need of repairs only 15 years after its construction.

News

Q&A with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust

  • Castlegar, Rossland, Trail, Nakusp, Revelstoke, Cranbrook, Creston, Kimberley, Fernie posted Jan 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM

Castlegar News caught up with Johnny Strilaeff, president and CEO of Columbia Basin Trust, for a Q&A about what the trust is working on.

News

UBC pulls ads from alt-right news outlet in U.S.

  • B.C. posted Jan 27, 2017 at 8:00 AM

University of Montreal also removes advertising from Breitbart News

World News

About a dozen Quebec nurses suspended for stealing fentanyl over last decade

  • posted Jan 29, 2017 at 2:11 PM

Several Quebec nurses suspended for fentanyl theft

Question of the Day

Did you tune into see Donald Trump's inauguration?

Community Events, January 2017

