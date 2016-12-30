- Home
Golden RCMP Report Year in Review
Read some of more newsworthy, or plain bizarre, Golden Field RCMP files from 2016.
News
Library branches preparing to reopen
All branches of Okanagan Regional Library will resume normal operating hours Tuesday except downtown Kelowna
Our Town
QUIZ: 12 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2016
How well do you know the news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score
News
B.C.'s top local news stories of 2016
A list of the big stories in B.C. this year – from the Abbotsford stabbing to the Kinder Morgan pipeline approval and the Royal visit.
News
Man hospitalized after being caught in avalanche in Rogers Pass
A Revelstoke man was rushed to hospital after being caught in an avalanche in Rogers Pass on Boxing Day.
Lifestyle
British Columbia set to celebrate Canada's 150th birthday in 2017
Her Honour Judith Guichon's 2017 New Year's Message on Canada's Sesquicentennial
World News
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
New Year's revelers ring in 2017 in Times Square
-
News
Lucas and Olivia 2016’s top baby names so far in B.C.
-
News
Actress Debbie Reynolds, 84, dies a day after daughter
-
News
Stuck gym lockers, job queries top 2016 list of reasons to not call 911
-
Our Town
Two strong races already down for Golden Nordic Racers’ season
-
Business
Specialty wood industry reaches out to world
-
News
Carrie Fisher, best known for Star Wars role as Princess Leia, dies
-
News
BC Hydro downgrades smart meter savings
-
Opinion
Clark looks for housing boom in 2017
-
News
George Michael dead at age 53
-
Entertainment
Seven Christmas movie classics to warm your heart
-
News
In Christmas message, Trudeau pays tribute to those who helped wildfire victims
-
News
The mysterious 560-km trek of Pharfalla the cat
-
Opinion
BC VIEWS: Horgan faces big test in 2017
-
Business
Asia imports up as U.S. targets B.C. lumber
-
News
Chips recalled for Salmonella
-
News
Invasive mussels getting through US inspections
-
News
Former MLA Ben Stewart returning from Asia
-
Breaking News
Ice Jam Update: Authorities say immediate threat has subsided
-
News
Thousands of animals rescued in B.C.
-
News
ICBC rates to go up by 4.9 per cent
-
News
128 more illicit drug deaths in B.C. in November, 755 deaths this year
-
News
Cold adds risk as drug overdoses soar
-
News
Legalizing pot won’t help at U.S. border: immigration lawyer
-
Breaking News
Excavators stationed along Kicking Horse in case they're needed
-
Breaking News
Ice is building on Kicking Horse but offers no immediate threat
-
Sports
World Junior Hockey coming to B.C.
-
Entertainment
CBC to broadcast final concert of the Tragically Hip
-
Community
Voting open for People's Choice Amateur Photography Competition
-
Community
Abbotsford Airshow: Heroes of the Skies
-
Sports
Rockets coach pleased with spring camps